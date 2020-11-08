First Alert Forecast: warm conditions continue into our Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re expecting it to be another warm day in central MS. Temperatures will likely climb to the lower 80′s by this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. A few isolated or stray showers may develop today, mainly in our western counties. Tonight, we’ll cool back into the lower 60′s with mostly clear skies. If you enjoy the warmer conditions that we have been having, you will like the upcoming work week. Highs for the start of the week will be in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.
A cold front will likely pass through on Tuesday night and into Wednesday to cool us to the middle 70′s for the rest of the week. So, it will be slightly cooler, but will still be warmer than where we should be during this time of the year. The front will also allow for drier air to move into the area, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Cuba this morning. By tomorrow, we should see Eta make a westward turn and track into the Gulf of Mexico throughout the week. Eta could potentially be a slow-moving storm once it does enter the Gulf. We are still not expecting any direct impacts from Eta in our area. The system will likely stay to our south and east.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.