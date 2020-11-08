First Alert Forecast: warm conditions continue into our Sunday

A cold front will likely pass through on Tuesday night and into Wednesday to cool us to the middle 70′s for the rest of the week. So, it will be slightly cooler, but will still be warmer than where we should be during this time of the year. The front will also allow for drier air to move into the area, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Cuba this morning. By tomorrow, we should see Eta make a westward turn and track into the Gulf of Mexico throughout the week. Eta could potentially be a slow-moving storm once it does enter the Gulf. We are still not expecting any direct impacts from Eta in our area. The system will likely stay to our south and east.