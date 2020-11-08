First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures continue into this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was another warm day with mainly sunny skies. Tonight, we’ll drop into the lower 60′s. Patchy fog could develop overnight and into early tomorrow morning around the area. We’ll start the work week tomorrow with highs back in the lower 80′s with mostly sunny skies. We could see the 80′s into our Tuesday as well. A cold front will likely pass through on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. A few showers could develop along this front. We will likely notice a change in the humidity with drier air moving into the area. In terms of temperatures, we could see highs slightly cooler throughout the rest of the week in the middle 70′s. This is still warmer than where we should be during this time of the year.