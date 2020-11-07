Video shows Ridgeland PD dropping off homeless person in Fondren, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say they finally have evidence of something they’ve been suspecting a long time - police from other jurisdictions dropping off homeless people in the capital city.
A video obtained by WLBT on Saturday shows what appears to be a Ridgeland police officer pulling into the parking lot in the 2700 block of Old Canton Road in Fondren, and dropping off an individual there.
According to surveillance, a woman is let out of the back seat of the cruiser, and as she is putting her belongings on the ground, the officer drives away.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning, in the parking lot of the Cups coffee shop, located in a building at 2757 Old Canton. It was unclear what business the surveillance footage was obtained from.
Jackson police were still looking into the matter Saturday afternoon. JPD spokesman Sam Brown said they received a call that a woman had been dropped off there. The department’s crisis intervention team was sent to the location.
Brown said he was still working to obtain details in the case.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar said he had seen the video and plans to reach out to Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee to discuss it.
He’s also contacted the Mississippi American Civil Liberties Union.
“This is a violation of jurisdiction and a violation of civil liberties,” he said.
He believes the footage is clear evidence of police dropping off a vagrant in the city of Jackson.
The video comes as the city, Hinds County and the state work to address the vagrancy problem across the county.
“There have been reports that this has been going on for a long time,” Lumumba said. “This is the first time we’ve gotten a video. This is evidence of what people have been seeing.”
WLBT reached out to the Ridgeland Police Department Saturday afternoon, but had not gotten a call back.
