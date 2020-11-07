Perkins rushes for 3 TDs as Southern Miss rallies, 24-13

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Kevin Perkins scored a career-high three touchdowns and Southern Mississippi rallied past North Alabama 24-13.
Outscoring North Alabama 17-0 in the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles halted a two-game skid and won their first game at home this season.
North Alabama caps its COVID-shortened season Nov. 21 with a 1,681-mile road trip to face BYU in Provo, Utah.
