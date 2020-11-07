Mississippi State ekes past short-handed Vanderbilt 24-17

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Will Rogers threw for 226 yards and a touchdown, and Mississippi State’s defense combined for five turnovers to narrowly eke out a 24-17 victory over winless Vanderbilt.
Mississippi State finally won its first home game under first-year coach Mike Leach after losing their first two attempts to Arkansas and Texas A&M last month.
Vanderbilt had 478 yards of total offense, more than twice Mississippi State’s total, but ultimately couldn’t overcome its turnover woes.
