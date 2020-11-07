First Alert Forecast: Warm today with chance for few showers

Tropical Depression Eta will likely become a tropical storm by today as it tracks to the NE towards Cuba. The latest track continues to bring Eta into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by next week and potentially reaching the northern Gulf Coast by the end of the upcoming week. Two cold fronts are expected to pass through the next week. One on Wednesday and another by Friday or so. These will likely keep Eta away from central and SW MS to help us avoid tropical impacts. This is still days away from happening so stay tuned over the coming week!