First Alert Forecast: Eta has re-strengthened into a tropical storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a fairly warm day with a high of 81 here in Jackson. It will be another mild night with overnight lows in the lower 60′s with mostly cloudy skies. A shower could linger into the overnight hours as well. It could be a cloudy start to our Sunday morning, but eventually we’ll see mainly sunny conditions throughout most of the day tomorrow. Expect it to also be another warm day with highs around 80 degrees. If you enjoy the warmer weather, you will like this upcoming week. We’ll likely see the upper 70′s to lower 80′s into the upcoming work week. By mid-week middle 70′s look possible, but highs will still likely be above average all week long compared to where they should be for this time of the year.