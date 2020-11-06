UPS to conduct on-site interviews for ready-to-hire jobs, Thursday, November 12

By Sharie Nicole | November 6, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:24 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jobs for Jacksonians initiative will host a United Parcel Service recruiting session, Thursday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are the positions they are looking to fill:

  • Package Handler position – Weekly pay ($14.50) per hour

Shifts for this position are:

Midnight: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Preload: 4:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Noonday: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Twilight: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

  • Seasonal Driver Helper position – Weekly pay ($14.50) per hour

Shift for this position is:

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

  • Personal Vehicle Driver positions – Weekly pay ($21.00) per hour

Shift for this position is:

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Drives your own car

Reimbursement of ($0.575) per mile

Daily phone usage stipend of ($5.00)

Strong growth potential

Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide accessible information to employment opportunities for Jackson residents. For job seekers, this program offers an array of services and training opportunities to assist them. In addition to the recruiting sessions, the program offers job readiness workshops, job search/placement assistance and an annual job fair.

Other services, such as assistance with writing a professional resume, leadership/professional development and interviewing improvement techniques, are available as well.

For more information, please contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377.

