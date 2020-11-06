‘These are the places that tell our stories’: Piney Woods Country Life School added to National Register of Historic Places

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Piney Woods Country Life School is excited to be among 40 elite places in Mississippi.
The school is now recognized by Congress as a national, historic site.
In an afternoon press conference, Will Crossley, president of Piney Woods School said the institution is worthy of preservation.
“Piney Woods is a freedom school... freedom from a slavery and ignorance of your mind,” Crossley said.
Educators say this announcement is evidence that the blood, sweat and tears of its founding members is not in vain.
“As it was a beacon of hope in 1909, it is still a beacon of hope today," Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History said. “America needs Piney Woods today as much as it did in 1909.”
Founded in 1909 by Laurence C. Jones, Piney Woods Country Life School a leading institution founded and administered by African Americans. Jones led the school until his death in 1975.
The campus includes a 200-acre organic demonstration farm, a historic original log cabin schoolhouse, and a museum documenting the school’s rich history.
The National Register of Historic Places was established by Congress in 1966 to help identify and protect historically significant properties.
National Register properties enrich our understanding of local, state, and national history by representing significant events and developments, the contributions of notable people, and important types of buildings and architectural styles.
