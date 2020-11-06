Teen arrested for Madison car burglaries now faces charges in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram Police Department says a string of auto burglaries in Madison is connected to a similar string of burglaries that happened in Byram in October.
Trevor Simmons, 19, and Elijah Walker, 18, were both arrested last month for a string of auto burglaries in Madison.
They’re accused of stealing cash, wallets, firearms, and purses from the unlocked vehicles.
Meanwhile, Byram Police Department was investigating a string of auto burglaries in the Barrington neighborhood that took place on October 23.
Byram police now say Simmons and another person, Derius Lewis, are responsible for those burglaries.
Each face 11 counts of auto burglary in Byram. They remain in custody at Madison County Detention Center.
