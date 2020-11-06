Sandra Strain announces bid to fill late husband’s seat in Madison special election

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sandra Strain has announced her bid to fill the seat of her late husband, Madison Alderman at Large Warren Strain.
“I can think of no better way to honor his memory than to continue his service to our city," she wrote. "I would be a dedicated public servant to the people of Madison and humbly ask for their votes.”
Strain is a member of the Madison County Republican Women, a sustainer of the Junior League of Jackson and a member of Madison the City Chamber.
The special election has been set for December 15. The city announced plans in a Friday afternoon news release.
State law requires the special election because more than six months remain in the current term, the release states.
Qualifying deadline for candidates is Wednesday, November 25. Those interested in running can pick up information packets at the city clerk’s office at 1004 Madison Ave.
Strain died in October, months after suffering a brain bleed and stroke in December 2019. The former WLBT news anchor had held several high-profile positions during his career.
