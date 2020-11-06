Mississippi leaders weigh in on presidential election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In Mississippi, state and federal officials weighing in today on the presidential race and the remaining vote count.
Mississippi’s Republican leaders are standing with the President. But they aren’t going as far as he has in his claims.
“If you count the legal votes, I easily win," said President Donald Trump Thursday. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”
A joint statement from the Republican members of Mississippi’s D.C. delegation references that any allegations of voting irregularities should be investigated to the fullest extent of the law. They also noted that President Trump and his legal team are seeking to ensure Americans have confidence in the voting system.
That same sentiment echoed by Governor Tate Reeves Friday.
“The lack of transparency concerns me because I want to make sure that once all the ballots are counted that we can all have confidence that the person who is declared the winner is actually the person who received the most legally cast ballots," said Governor Reeves.
Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving believes the comments made by the President could cause long term damage.
“One of the things that distinguishes us from other countries around the world has been the rule of the law and the will of the people," said Irving. "We the people to decide. And to have an American President trying to destroy that. It’s beyond imagination. I can’t fathom the depths of this man’s mind who would tarnish our democracy.”
In a recent tweet from Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson, he stated that the process of voting should include mail-in and early voting for all eligible voters. That’s a position Governor Reeves has said this week he strongly opposes.
The common thread is that all of Mississippi’s leaders seem to agree, regardless of party, that all votes should be counted.
