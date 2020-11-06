Meadowbrook Piggly Wiggly is back open and better than ever

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When the Piggly Wiggly on Meadowbrook Road closed earlier this year, people living in the area were left without a neighborhood grocery store. Now the store is back open and better than ever.
Piggly Wiggly managers shut the store down to make improvements to give customers a better shopping experience. It’s the same Piggly Wiggly now with a modern look.
Their Meadowbrook road location revamped with new flooring and LED lighting. On the shelves, the same great deals customers love and boy did they miss it.
Shopper Janice Holmes said, “It means a lot. It’s a lot to our neighborhood, in the economy for this neighborhood and everything- the jobs opportunities.”
Customers tell me there are items they get at Piggly Wiggly they can’t find anywhere else which is why they’ve become loyal shoppers.
Renee Crawford, who lives nearby said, “You’re finding the frozen vegetables. You can’t find that at will just call at the competition, and it’s got some pre-made salads, a lovely bakery. We’ve got a lot of really nice stuff in here.”
Their freezers here are stocked with turkeys and hams so they’re ready for a Thanksgiving shoppers.
