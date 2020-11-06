Man critical after dirt bike crashes into SUV

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man remains in critical condition after his dirt bike collided with a vehicle Wednesday night.
Jackson police say the man was riding his dirt bike yesterday on Lavernet Road near Courtview Street, when it collided with a small SUV.
The incident occurred just after 5 p.m., according to a statement released on the Jackson Police Department’s twitter account.
The rider was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was not known what hospital he was transported to. It was not known who was at fault in the incident.
His condition was still critical, police say.
