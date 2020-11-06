Lubbock woman awake, recovering after being shot by husband

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is awake and continuing to recover after being shot by her husband about two weeks ago.
Monday night, Oct. 26, Dorothy Holland was shot by her husband near 33rd and Avenue Q. He then turned the gun on himself, dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lubbock Police Department says the case is still listed as ‘open.’
Two of Holland’s friends spoke to us about her recovery, her faith, and how many are coming together to help.
“She’s a wonderful person. She’s very warm, very inviting. She loves to laugh. She’s very faithful to church, to her children. She’s a wonderful mom. And just an all-around really good person,” said Nicole Griffin, who has been friends with Holland for 10 years.
Griffin and Callie Hendrix said that Holland would help anyone. Now they, along with their Bethany Baptist Church family, and other members of the community, are helping Holland and her family through this difficult time.
“We’ve had countless calls and texts and people wanting to help and reach out in any way they can,” Hendrix said.
Hendrix has been friends with Holland for about four years.
“We’ve had people bring in meals. There’s not a lot we can do personally like, right with Dorothy, but just so many people - it’s been an overwhelming response of people just wanting to reach out and help because she has always been there for everybody.”
After the incident, Holland was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She’s had multiple surgeries and is now awake.
“I talked to her mother yesterday, Thursday. Her spirits were good, but it’s going to be a very long, tough recovery,” Griffin said. “Dorothy is a very positive, upbeat person and she will get through this, she is an overcomer. she will get through it, but the challenges are going to be ongoing for a while. And just the frustration of not being with her babies is difficult and discouraging. We just want to try to lead her through it as best as we can.”
The church is taking donations for Holland on its website where 100 percent of the proceeds collected will go to help Holland and her family.
Click here to be taken to the Bethany Baptist Church website, then click ‘Give’ and select Dorothy Holland.
