JPD searching for armed suspect in business robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is searching for an armed suspect wanted for robbing one business and attempting to rob two others.
According to police, the first incident happened Thursday, around 6:30 p.m., at a Dollar Tree on Ellis Avenue. The armed suspect attempted to rob the store but was unsuccessful.
About thirty minutes later, the suspect attempted another robbery at a Dollar General on Cooper Road but was also unsuccessful in that attempt.
Police say the suspect then entered a Walgreens on McDowell Road and was able to flee the store with an unknown amount of cash.
Police believe the suspect is the same in all three incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
