Jackson has agreement in principle with ZoOceanarium Group

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after saying the city would have a deal in place this week, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city has reached an agreement with the ZoOceanarium Group.
That’s the firm the administration tapped to take over operations of the Jackson Zoological Park.
“We have an agreement in principle with ZoOceanarium, which was reached today,” the mayor said Friday. “It will be on the first council agenda in December.”
The announcement comes weeks after the city threatened to cancel talks with the Dubai-based company if negotiations continued to be delayed.
City officials had been working on a contract with the international company for nearly two years, having selected the firm’s management proposal in January 2019.
Pending council approval, ZoOceanarium would take over park operations on January 1, the mayor said.
He said the group would be paid a little more than a million dollars a year to manage the century-old facility.
The city previously paid the Jackson Zoological Society a six-figure subsidy ($880,000 a year) to operate the facility.
That group’s contract ran out at the start of the 2021 fiscal year.
“We feel comfortable with the subsidy, with their ability to manage a zoo, to market it and to build the attractions,” he said, referring to ZoOceanarium.
No employees will lose their jobs as part of the agreement. “They need that team, and intend to work with that team,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll add to that team.”
The zoo has between 23 and 27 employees, Parks Director Ison Harris told WLBT on Thursday.
Lumumba said more details of the agreement would be released after the contract is approved by the council.
