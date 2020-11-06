Investigators still waiting on autopsy four years after homicide in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Sam Singh was shot and killed inside his gas station on Highway 80 in Brandon, police responded to the scene in two minutes.
Four years later, they still aren’t sure how many times he was shot or where exactly he was hit.
“It would be useful to know the number of times the victim was struck by bullets, the path the bullets traveled through the victim’s body, just general information that’s usually available from the completed autopsy report,” said Brandon Police Lt. Beau Edgington.
We spoke with Singh’s family by phone. They didn’t want to speak on camera, saying it’s still too painful. Investigators say they’d like to be able to give the family of the beloved store owner some answers.
“We definitely take this more personally and we definitely want to see this crime solved and the killer brought to justice,” Edgington said.
Police say the motive looks to be robbery, but police say there are still a lot of blanks to fill in.
“Unfortunately we have not found a suspect in this crime but we have worked a lot of leads in this case,” said Edgington.
We contacted the Department of Public Safety about the progress on that autopsy from almost four years ago. An email from their spokesperson states, “It is in the process of being completed.”
Brandon police hope that someone may be willing to come forward with information they may have held silent in the last four years.
“The people who know what happened, who did this, and there may be other people they’ve talked to that know that they’re the ones responsible for this crime, they’re still out there and we know that. We’re waiting to get that information,” said Edgington.
If you have any information in the death of Swaren “Sam” Singh on Dec. 21, 2016, please contact your local authorities or Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.