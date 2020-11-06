First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier into the weekend, next week

TROPICS: Eta’s core has moved back over open waters – yet, still dumping copious amounts of rain over Central America. Eta’s path could bring potential impacts of rain and wind in south Florida into next week, but its eventual path could lead it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Steering currents around an area of high pressure to the east and a cold front approaching from the west could bring issues to parts of the northern Gulf Coast by late next week. We’ll keep a close eye on the storm over the next few days.