First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier into the weekend, next week

FRIDAY: High pressure to our east continues to flow in warmer, muggier air across the Magnolia State. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 70s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out late, but most will remain dry as lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will remain anchored off the southeast coast – the easterly to southeasterly flow toward our area will bring partly sunny skies with a chance for a few showers and storms into the weekend, though – most locations and most hours will be dry. Highs Saturday and Sunday will run in the middle to upper 70s; lows in the lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking ahead into next week will feature warm temperatures early week and an approaching front through mid-week. We’ll also keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico as the remnants of Eta could enter the basin by early week and could make a run for the northern Gulf Coast by the end of the week.
TROPICS: Eta’s core has moved back over open waters – yet, still dumping copious amounts of rain over Central America. Eta’s path could bring potential impacts of rain and wind in south Florida into next week, but its eventual path could lead it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Steering currents around an area of high pressure to the east and a cold front approaching from the west could bring issues to parts of the northern Gulf Coast by late next week. We’ll keep a close eye on the storm over the next few days.
