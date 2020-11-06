DOJ investigating 2018 beating death of Madison County inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County’s district attorney says the U.S. Department of Justice is now investigating the 2018 beating death of a man who was awaiting trial behind bars in Madison County.
The family’s attorney, Carlos Moore, said jailers assaulted 36-year-old Harvey Hill.
State Medical Examiner Dr. Mark LeVaughn said Hill died of multiple blunt force traumas, which Moore asserts was at the hands of guards in the Madison County Detention Center.
The Reuters news agency reported that guards said Hill was combative, which justified their use of force.
While DOJ is looking into the matter now, Moore says nothing’s being done locally and points the finger squarely at the county’s district attorney, Bubba Bramlett.
“There’s nothing stopping the Madison County DA from indicting for murder, whatever, and the feds can do their current investigation," Moore said.
Bramlett told 3 On Your Side in a statement that Hill’s case, after being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, was turned over to DOJ and the U.S. Attorney’s office.
As a matter of procedure, Bramlett said, inmate deaths are not pursued by the DA’s office, but automatically get forwarded to the DOJ after a state investigation so the federal agency can decide whether to pursue charges.
Bramlett said one reason for the state investigation’s delay came from autopsy results that took two years to complete.
“Upon its receipt of the autopsy report approximately four months ago, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation concluded its investigation,” Bramlett said in the statement. “That complete investigative report and its findings were properly and immediately turned over to the Department of Justice. That is where it resides today.”
Moore believes Hill’s death is evidence of a systemic problem in Madison County, one highlighted by previous jail deaths and a 2017 lawsuit by the ACLU claiming Sheriff Randy Tucker and his department racially profiled black residents through roadblocks and warrantless searches.
That lawsuit was later settled.
“It’s the Wild Wild West in Madison County," Moore said. “[Tucker] has shown time and time again, he does not care about Black lives. One of the officers, a gentleman who killed Harvey Hill, is now back working in Madison County as a jailer. He could do this to someone else. And so it’s just a crying shame."
A few weeks ago, Moore said Hill’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s department for an undisclosed sum.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst would not comment on the status of the federal investigation into Hill’s death.
Neither Tucker nor sheriff’s department spokesperson Heath Hall responded to requests for comment for this story.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.