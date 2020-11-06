Deion Sanders’ son commits to Jackson State

View this post on Instagram

I’m so Proud of my son @shedeursanders for many reasons. Now he’s about to ride with his Daddy thru this tremendous journey we’re about to embark on. This is a GROWN MAN MOVE! I love ya son this is Daddy talking not #COACHPRIME @gojsutigersfb #Truth #Legendary Let’s Level the playing field in pursuit of Equality. #2Reasons 📸: @striving4_a.lott