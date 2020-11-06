Consider This: Ballot Initiatives

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week Mississippians approved all three statewide ballot initiatives by a substantial majority. We finally have a flag that will project a positive image for our state. There is no way to truly know the extent of the negative impact the old flag had on our state’s economy, but it is certainly a significant number.
We have now removed another obstacle for anyone wanting to live, work, play and invest in Mississippi. We also revised an old Jim Crow-era law that determined how we select statewide officers. Again, Mississippians removed a relic of the past and our election process represents a new Mississippi.
And finally, Mississippians approved medical marijuana. That should not be a surprise, considering most Mississippians have been in favor of medical marijuana for a long time. We are a very caring people. We look out for our neighbors and don’t want to see them in pain.
That compassionate spirit undoubtedly played a role in the approval of this option. And the total rebuke of 65A was nothing more than an indictment on the lack of confidence in our state leadership to implement meaningful legislation.
As we shared in a previous editorial, they should have acted long ago. Rather than follow the will of the people – their constituents – many choose to legislate based on their personal beliefs or the wishes of a small contingent of supporters who share their same opinions.
State leaders who are concerned about the impact of Initiative 65 should heed the message of the people, get out of their insulated political bubble, and reconsider the way they operate moving forward.
Congratulations, Mississippi, on making our state a better place. Job well done.
