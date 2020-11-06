Supporters of presidential candidates get opinionated on election

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The country is on pins and needles watching the vote count for the presidential election drag on for days, with the margin of victory, whichever way it goes, guaranteed to be razor thin.
We spoke to two ardent supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden who were easy to find based on their yard decorations supporting each candidate.
“I thought it was going to be a landslide for Trump,” said Trump supporter Rebecca Davis. “And I am very surprised that it wasn’t and I believe if truth be told, if the truth comes out, Trump will win.”
The count has slowed to a trickle and supporters on both sides of the presidential election are no less opinionated today than they were on Election Day. The country is bitterly divided and faith in the processes of the election are being called into question.
“All the votes should be counted,” said Biden supporter Gloria Polesovsky. “It’s a very weird year, I don’t ever remember it taking this long.”
Davis believes that it may be a case of voter fraud.
“There’s some fraud going on,” said Davis. “I believe that they’re not counting all the votes, I don’t believe that all those ballots should have been sent by mail.”
Recent elections have been dominated by, if not defined by, the influence of the internet and the changing nature of how Americans receive their information.
“Sometimes I don’t know if the internet is the worse thing or the best thing we’ve ever had, truthfully.” said Polesovsky.
Davis also added “I don’t think it’s always good information. I think there’s a lot of bias, and there’s a lot of hate toward Trump.”
Polesovsky believes that social media spreads a lot of misinformation.
“It spreads a lot of disinformation that people actually embrace," said Polesovsky. “Even if I see a Democrat say something, I will look that up.”
In the end, it becomes about the two men who are running against each other, and there is very little question about how passionate people are on both sides of the coin.
“I really believe that Trump is God’s man for the plan,” said Davis.
Polesovksy, on the other hand, doesn’t think that President Trump is ‘presidential.’
“His lies, his lies just are they’re just too much, he’s not presidential,” said Polesovksy.
But, Davis said she doesn’t think that Biden has the mental capacity to do what Trump did.
“This is what I’m really nervous about," said Davis. "Biden doesn’t have the mental capacity to do what Trump did. for the last four years. Biden needs to be at home. Karmala Harris will end up being the president, Nancy Pelosi will become vice president I guess and our world is going to go crazy, crazy.”
