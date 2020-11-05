Youth sports complex planned for old Golf World property

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was once a popular family fun center that drew people from around the metro and for years Golf World in north Jackson has sat vacant.
Now one investor wants to breathe new life into the property.
Marcus Coleman C.E.O. of Lynk technologies is trying to get the ball rolling on his plan to transform the abandoned facility.
He’s hoping to build a youth sports complex here with the help of the city and investors, along with other entertainment with the help from investors.
Marcus Coleman said, “We have a couple of investors out of New Orleans who wants to put a drive-in movie theater here. That’s going to support kid-friendly movies only. We have a couple of investors that are going to get the go-carts up and running.”
The dilapidated property has become a dumping ground in recent years. Nearby businesses also encouraged to hear someone wants to bring Golf World back.
Coleman is asking the public to come out and volunteer this Saturday to start cleaning up the property. The first step is brining his vision to this abandoned lot.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.