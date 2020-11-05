'The time is right’: Jackson mayor announces task force to facilitate commercial development in West, South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is trying to pump life into economically dull areas of the city.
Lumumba announced a new task force Thursday designed to entice investors to bring commercial development into West and South Jackson.
The task force will focus on how to better position the city to take advantage of new business opportunities.
The mayor said Jackson is pregnant with possibilities.
“These are areas [West and South Jackson] the city considers investor ready," Lumumba said. “We are excited to form this task force and we’re ready to re-envision, re-imagine and get creative."
The city said the first step is to initiate a six-point plan that Jhai Keeton, Deputy Director of Planning and Development, says requires the public’s help.
“We need everyone to participate by going to connectjxn.com and filling out the survey,” Keeton said. “What do you want to see in Jackson? Help us with future development by letting us know what’s important to you.”
When WLBT’s Melissa Faith Payne asked Mayor Lumumba how they plan to bring development here, he said the time is right.
“South Jackson has the most dense area, ripe for opportunity, developing Highway 80 and Highway 18. National trends are long boulevards and outdoor spaces. I won’t share too many details, but we’re identifying where the first brick has to be laid," Lumumba said.
The city says this is also an opportunity to interrupt the cycles of violence by creating long term economic opportunities.
“If there are no opportunities, it affects crime. It works hand in hand,” Lumumba said.
This is the first comprehensive plan Jackson has taken since 2001, city leaders say.
