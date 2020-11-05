Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather continues through this weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. We can expect to see partly sunny skies each day, but there is a slight chance for showers in the afternoons and evenings this weekend into early next week. Tropical Depression Eta is barely hanging on, but should enter the Caribbean again overnight. Redevelopment is likely Friday and this weekend. It could move back into The Gulf of Mexico next week. The good news for us comes twofold. First a series of cool front will advance across our area next week and our water temperatures are much cooler in the northern Gulf. These variables should help keep Eta away from us, but a tropical storm moving into the Gulf next week remains a possibility. Today’s high reached 75 degrees. Average high is 71 and the average low is 47. Sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 5:05pm.