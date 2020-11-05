Tax preparer sent to prison for filing false IRS returns

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Moss Point woman who owned and operated a tax return preparation business is headed to prison for 22 months.
The United States Department of Justice says Talvesha Glaude prepared returns for clients seeking IRS inflated refunds based on fraudulent dependents, federal income tax withholdings, and education credits from 2016 to 2019.
In addition to preparing false returns for her clients, federal agents say Glaude also filed false returns for herself for the tax years 2014 through 2018.
Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst for the Southern District of Mississippi led this investigation.
According to information provided to the court, Talvesha Glaude owned and operated her tax return preparation business under multiple names, including TMG Tax Service and Regional Tax Service.
In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Halil Ozerden also ordered Glaude to serve one year of supervised release and to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $183,360.
Trial Attorney Kevin Schneider of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris, prosecuted this case.
