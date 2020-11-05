Puckett High School goes virtual due to rising number of COVID cases

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Puckett High School is going virtual after an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.
Rankin County School District says all students grade 7-12 will move to virtual learning with Brick2Click beginning Friday through November 20.
Students are scheduled to return to campus on Monday, November 30, after Thanksgiving break.
All extracurricular activities are canceled during this time as a result.
The district also advises students and staff from socializing during this time of quarantine.
All other Rankin County schools will remain open as normal.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.