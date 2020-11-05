Police: Driver loses control, kills 11-year-old in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 11-year-old was killed after being hit by a sedan in a Jackson neighborhood.
The incident happened Wednesday on Canary Place near Hickory Drive just before 12:30 p.m.
According to police, the boy was hit by the vehicle after the driver lost control.
The 11-year-old was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He has since passed away.
He has been identified as Ashton Chapman. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
