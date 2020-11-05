North Myrtle Beach woman convicted of killing two newborns sentenced to 40 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach woman convicted of killing her two newborns and throwing them in the trash learned her fate Thursday morning.
Alyssa Dayvault, 32, was convicted on two counts of homicide by child abuse last month.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Dayvault to 40 years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.
Dayvault cried as she addressed the court during the proceedings, apologizing to her family and acknowledging she “made a horrible mistake.”
The defendant failed to show up for her trial, and her sentence was sealed until she appeared.
Dayvault turned herself in after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
John said Thursday Dayvault’s sentence had nothing to do with the fact that she was a no-show, reiterating the sentence was based on the facts and evidence presented at trial.
He declined to lessen the sentence in any way.
PAST COVERAGE:
Prosecutors said Dayvault admitted to law enforcement that she had a baby girl in November 2017 and a baby boy in December 2018.
She reportedly had life-threatening complications after the second birth and was forced to seek medical attention and that was when the pregnancies were discovered, according to information from the solicitor’s office.
Dayvault initially denied being pregnant but after being confronted with medical evidence, she admitted she gave birth at home, and that both babies were alive and breathing after birth, according to the solicitor’s office. She said she threw the babies in a waste receptacle at her home.
The sentence range for the charge of homicide by child abuse is from 20 years to life in prison.
