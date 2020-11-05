Mistletoe Marketplace celebrates 40th anniversary at new Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mistletoe Marketplace is in full swing at the Mississippi Trade Mart.
The Junior League of Jackson’s annual shopping event is the new Trade Mart for its 40th anniversary where shoppers and volunteers took precautions against COVID-19. “This is my birthday trip,” said Mary Bilbro of Carthage.
Her daughters brought her to Mistletoe Marketplace to celebrate.
“They surprised me with it, but I love coming up,” said Bilbro. “Somebody’s always taken me."
Vendors from across the country are offering their wares during three days of holiday shopping in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required.
Fees to enter the shopping extravaganza benefit the Junior League of Jackson’s more than 30 projects, including the Children’s Cancer Center at the Children’s of Mississippi.
“We provided the initial seed money to help fund the cancer center,” said Mistletoe Marketplace 2020 chair Dr. Lori Hill Marshall. “We have also made another pledge of a million dollars which we were able to complete two years early as a result of funds raised through not only Mistletoe but also other fund development businesses."
“That makes it even that much more special. Myself, I work at University of Mississippi,” said Jennifer Prevost, a nurse at UMMC. “So it probably makes me feel better knowing that it goes toward something that is actually personal for me as well."
“I love that it supports the cancer center,” said Jennifer Brantley of Madden. “We have children in our neighborhood that are supported by the cancer center here in Mississippi and we do everything that we can to help raise money for them. I’m in health care on a daily basis, and it just warms my hear to be able to give back to the community."
Mistletoe Marketplace continues through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.