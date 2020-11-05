Mistletoe Marketplace begins at Mississippi Trademart

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of shoppers are expected at the Fairgrounds over the next few days.
Mistletoe Marketplace opens on Thursday morning at the Mississippi Trademart, but shoppers can expect a few changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers have planned several events, but there is a limit on the number of tickets being sold. The capacity limit is set to 20%.
Hand sanitizers will be available for shoppers and masks are encouraged but not required for shoppers.
Proceeds from the Mistletoe Marketplace go to the Junior League of Jackson, an organization that strives to serve the Jackson community.
The shopping kicks off at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 7. Tickets are $15 and available at this link.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.