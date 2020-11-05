MDOC: Inmate dies at Greenville hospital

By Justin Dixon | November 5, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 1:20 PM

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) reported that an inmate died at a long-term medical care facility in Greenville on Friday, Oct. 23.

The inmate has been identified as 54-year-old Melvin Hare, Sr.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Hare was an inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

He was serving a 25-year sentence for fatally stabbing a man in August 2013 in Warren County. He was sentenced on Dec. 17, 2015.

