MDOC: Inmate dies at Greenville hospital

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) reported that an inmate died at a long-term medical care facility in Greenville on Friday, Oct. 23.
The inmate has been identified as 54-year-old Melvin Hare, Sr.
His cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Hare was an inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
He was serving a 25-year sentence for fatally stabbing a man in August 2013 in Warren County. He was sentenced on Dec. 17, 2015.
