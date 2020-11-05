Mayor: Zoo management contract should be finalized this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two years after negotiations got under way, Jackson is likely on the cusp of a reaching an agreement with the firm it picked to run the Jackson Zoological Park.
“The management company came last week to do a walk-through. There were a few minor points to fix in the contract,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We anticipate we’ll (have those fixes) this week.”
Lumumba discussed the contract at a Thursday afternoon press conference on economic development for South and West Jackson.
The mayor stopped short of saying when the contract would be taken to the city council for final approval.
He said deadline to get the contract on the agenda for the November 10 meeting was Wednesday and didn’t say if it would go to the council the following meeting.
The city has been in talks for nearly two years with ZoOceanarium Group.
The Lumumba administration tapped the firm to take over management of the West Jackson park in January 2019.
The park previously was managed by the Jackson Zoological Society.
Administration officials have been hammering out terms of the agreement since.
In October, Lumumba and Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine voiced their frustrations that a contract with the Dubai-based firm had not been finalized.
Blaine said if an agreement could not be worked out, the city itself could take over management.
Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris said that had negotiations fallen through, the city is capable of managing the park. And, as a backup plan, would bring zoo employees back on as full-time workers.
Between 23 and 27 people are currently working at the zoo, all as contract employees.
The city has kept those workers in place to feed and care for animals and to maintain the park until a zoo management firm is in place.
Contract employees do not receive benefits, such as retirement or health insurance.
Plans are for those employees to become employees of a new management firm, or to be brought back on as city staffers with benefits.
“We were prepared to do what we need to do,” Harris said. “We don’t want to be left without a secondary plan.”
