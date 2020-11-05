Madison police debunk Walmart rape claims

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have checked and double checked, and say a private citizen’s social media claims that a rape occurred at Madison Walmart are unfounded.
“There was not a rape at the Walmart. There was not a sexual assault at the Walmart,” said Cpt. Kevin Newman, with the Madison Police Department. "In fact, there has not been a rape or sexual assault in Madison in the last month or so.
“We had a domestic disturbance this week. It involved a male and a female … There was yelling and screaming going on during that event,” he said. “But there was not any allegation of rape.”
That incident occurred Tuesday, November 3. No charges were filed in that case.
Police say that incident likely spurred some people to believe that a rape or sexual assault had occurred at the store on Grandview Boulevard.
“I think it grew wings and expanded from that,” he said. “Someone saw this incident, and in their mind, somebody got raped.”
At least one person posted on social media that a rape happened. Another person reached out to WLBT saying the same.
Because of those rumors, on Wednesday, Madison police went on Facebook themselves, saying they had been “made aware of a private individual’s Facebook post that states a rape had recently occurred in Madison.”
Newman said those allegations were not true, and that the department reached out to Walmart and spoke with investigators in-house to determine that the claims were not credible.
Even so, the department is urging anyone with information on such a crime to contact the department immediately at (601) 856-6111.
One person responded to the department’s post, calling it bunk.
“They are covering up what numerous people saw on the third day of the month at the Grandview Walmart in Madison County,” she wrote. “Why are they covering it up? Who does this man know?”
Newman, who had not seen the response to the department’s post, was adamant there is no cover up.
Said Newman, “You can’t cover something up if it didn’t happen.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.