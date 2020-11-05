Future of Andrew Jackson statue still uncertain, months after council voted to move it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of the Andrew Jackson statue outside Jackson City Hall remains in limbo, as city leaders continue to decide what to do with it.
“The initial idea was to move the statue to Greenwood Cemetery. We were subsequently contacted by the National Park Service and they expressed an interest in acquiring the statue and relocating it to the Hermitage in Tennessee at no expense to the city,” said Dr. Safiya Omari, chief of staff for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
“That seemed like a better idea,” she added. “We let them know that we would love to have them acquire the statue.”
Another option being considered is moving the sculpture to the Smith Robertson Museum.
In July, the city council voted 5-1 to relocate the statue of Jackson, a controversial figure who was president of the United States and general of the Battle of New Orleans, but who also a slave owner who signed legislation forcing Native Americans off their land.
This week, the council’s rules committee further discussed options to relocate the monument.
Rules chairwoman Virgi Lindsay, who was among council members voting to relocate the statue, said she likes the idea of moving it to the Hermitage.
The Hermitage is a privately held museum that was formerly the home of the late president.
“This does make sense, and the best news about it is that they would pay the costs,” she said. “That is no small invoice.”
Lindsay said she knew little else about the idea and referred questions to Omari.
Omari said the city had not gotten a cost estimate for the project.
Officials with the Hermitage had not heard about plans to relocate the statue there.
Howard Kittell, president and chief executive officer of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, the group that owns the Hermitage, questioned whether the former president’s home would be the proper place for the figure.
“We’re not really the place for a statue,” he said. "(Accepting it) would be a policy change that would require board (of trustees) action.”
Omari had not spoken to officials with the Hermitage, only the National Park service. “My last communication … was mid-September when they indicated that they were still interested and were working out some things internally,” she said.
Jackson’s likeness has stood over Josh Halbert Gardens since 1972, according to a July article in the Northside Sun. It was designed by the late Katherine Rhymes Speed Ettl, an acclaimed North Jackson sculptor.
“That was her first real statue,” Leland Speed, her son, told WLBT. “Mom became very big on the basis of the statue.”
The statue was commissioned by Jackson’s mayor and commission, and Ettl was hired for the work.
Speed said his mother “lucked out,” because she had only just started sculpting at the time.
“She just lucked out and was given a chance to (showcase) her capabilities,” he said.
Following that project, Ettl went on to a bust of Dr. Laurence Jones, the founder of the Piney Woods School, a bust of a guardsman now on display outside the Mississippi National Guard building on Northside Drive, and monuments at Fort Carson, Colorado and at Fort Sam Houston in Texas.
“That one is now the emblem of the corpsman school at Fort Sam Houston,” Speed said. “Very few sculptors get to do monuments.”
Ettl also was commissioned to do six statues for Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs and other work for the Lamar Hunt family.
Speed said he’d be disappointed to see his mom’s work taken down. If it is moved, the North Jackson resident would prefer it to be located “anywhere locally, where it is accessible to the public.”
“I would rather leave it there,” he said, referring to the statue’s current location. “It is part of our history, like it or not.”
