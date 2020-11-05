First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend ahead!

A disturbance overhead is bringing us some cloud cover today, keeping our temperatures near average this afternoon. Despite the clouds, we’ll stay dry throughout the rest of the work week with more sunshine anticipated by Friday.
Partly sunny skies return for the weekend as high temperatures warm to the upper 70s, near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon. A stray shower also can’t be ruled out, a trend that will carry over into the start of next week.
In terms of our upcoming work week’s forecast, we’ll be watching a mid-week cold front, in addition to what could become (again) Tropical Storm Eta moving into the E. Gulf of Mexico. Direct impacts aren’t expected at this time, but we’ll keep you posted as much can change over the upcoming week!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Rachel Coulter
