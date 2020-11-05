DeSoto County deputies help save 12-year-old after bike wreck

Deputies help save boy after bike wreck
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 8:04 AM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Some DeSoto County deputies are being hailed as heroes after acting quickly to help a child hurt in a bike crash.

Twelve-year-old Christian was badly hurt after crashing on his dirt bike last month.

The first deputy at the scene applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from Christian’s leg. An off-duty firefighter came to help and soon other deputies were at the scene providing aid.

The deputies had a chance to visit Christian as he’s recovering from surgeries and even gave him some department swag to keep.

