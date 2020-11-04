Wednesday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beautiful weather continues around these parts. Today’s high reached 76 degrees with plenty of sunshine after a morning low temperature of 40 degrees. The average high is 71 and the average low is this time of year is 47. Mostly sunny skies will continue through this weekend. A little humidity will creep up this weekend and give us a slight chance for afternoon showers, but nothing widespread is a concern right now. Highs will be in the 70s. We are watching tropical system Eta, which is weakening over in Central America and it could drift off into the western Caribbean Friday. This would possibly allow it to strengthen into a stronger tropical storm and then curve back into the gulf of Mexico next week. A cold front will sweep down across our region and steer Eta northward and eastward away from us, but it may wind up being a little too close for comfort. Sunrise is 6:21am and the sunset is 5:06pm.