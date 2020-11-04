Three suspects wanted for armed robbery in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County deputies are searching for three suspects wanted for several armed robberies in the area.
Deputies say two of the robberies happened at the same location of a Dollar General on Highway 570 West.
It is reported the first robbery took place on June 22 and the second robbery was on August 28.
Deputies say the suspects committed the third robbery on October 9 at a Marathon located on Highway 98 East.
If you have any information on the suspects, call Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.
