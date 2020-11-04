Man arrested after assaulting employee, leading officers on chase in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was arrested after a chase in Rankin County.
Flowood police were sent to a business on River Oaks Drive for an assault in of an employee.
Prior to arrival, officers learned that the suspect left in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.
They spotted the car leaving the business and traveling West on Lakeland Drive.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle on Lakeland Drive, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued West on Lakeland Drive.
Officers pursued the vehicle until it was stopped on Highway 49 near Empire Truck Sales in the City of Richland.
The driver was taken into custody and identified as Darien McGowan of Hattiesburg, MS. McGowan was charged with Fleeing or Eluding Law Enforcement, Simple Assault, and Disorderly Conduct.
