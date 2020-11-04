Madison County looking at two options for courtroom expansion

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County officials have narrowed their search for a new courthouse to two choices.
At its meeting Monday, the board of supervisors heard from an architect who discussed the results of its Madison County Courthouse Study.
Architects with JH&H Architects came up with several plans for a new courthouse, based, in part, on comments made from county and court officials.
In the spring, three potential courthouse proposals were presented to the board, and after further discussions with court and county officials, members authorized architects to take a deep dive into two of those concepts, and bring the results back.
On Monday, an official with JH&H presented what County Administrator Shelton Vance called a culmination of that work: two proposals for a new courthouse.
The study includes a proposal to renovate a former industrial training center on Watford Drive and a proposal to renovate and expand the existing circuit courthouse, both of which are in Canton.
Board President Gerald Steen said he and his colleagues need to review the recommendations and then come back together to make a decision. “That’s a lot of money, that before we spend, we want to make sure we get what we need.”
The study was commissioned by the board in 2018, according to an article in the Madison County Journal, to address current courthouse issues.
Among those issues, juvenile holding cells in Madison County are located in a public hallway, when those cells should be out of view of the public, one official explained to the board.
“These are concepts based on several years of input from the users, from the judges and the county staff,” Carl Franco, president of JH&H, said at the Monday meeting.
Based on architects' findings, the final options include an $18.5 million proposal to renovate an 84,000-square-foot building on Watford Drive. The facility, which is currently being used by the WIN Job Center, is home to a call center and medical training facility, according to a copy of the study.
Plans would include remodeling the structure to include two circuit courtrooms, two county court and youth courtrooms, jury and grand jury rooms, a circuit clerk suite and separate administrative services areas for the circuit, county and youth courts.
Additionally, the renovations would include adding holding cells for youth and adult detainees, space for the election commission and for voter machine storage, and space for the district attorney and public defender.
After renovations, the facility would be reduced to 72,000 square feet of space, the study states.
Total costs for the project, excluding building acquisition, would be about $18.5 million, according to architects.
The second option is estimated to run $20.5 million and would include renovating and adding on to the existing circuit court building.
The new addition would include three circuit courtrooms, two county and youth courtrooms, four jury rooms and a new public entry. Plans also call for expanding the grand jury and jury selection rooms, renovating and expand the judges' administration areas, expanding the circuit clerk suite, and adding holding cells for adult and youth offenders.
Renovated space would total 22,400 square feet, while the new addition would be 33,000 square feet, the report states.
It was not known how the plan would be funded. Steen couldn’t be reached for comment.
