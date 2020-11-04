Juveniles face terroristic threat charges for social media posts against McLaurin High

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles arrested for making threats against McLaurin High School are facing charges under the state’s terroristic threat statute.
The youths appeared Monday before Rankin County Youth Court Judge Tom Broome.
They are being charged under Mississippi Code 97-7-75, also known as the “Mississippi Terroristic Threats Law," according to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department counsel Paul Holley.
On November 1, the department announced that deputies had arrested three individuals in connection with making threats against the Florence-based school.
The department had received a call from a student that the post had been made on the Instagram social media site.
That student saved the information, which helped lead investigators to the ones who published it.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the type of threat that was made.
However, Holley confirmed what some people were saying on Facebook, that the students had threatened to shoot up the school’s seventh and eighth grades.
“It’s all in the same building,” he said in a text, referring to the junior high and high school.
Under state statute, individuals can be charged with felony counts when they make “a threat to commit a crime of violence or a threat to cause bodily injury to another person if the threat does, in fact, cause a reasonable expectation or reasonable fear of the imminent commission of an offense.”
The threats also have to show the intent to intimidate civilian populations, influence government institutions or policy, educational institutions or businesses.
The statute goes on to state that charges stand even if the person making the threat does not have the intent or capability to commit the crime.
For adults, the crime carries up to a 10-year prison sentence. Penalties were not listed for juveniles. The three involved in the McLaurin case are being charged as juveniles, Holley said.
It was not clear if the youths were still in custody. WLBT reached out to the Rankin County Youth Court, but the phone call was not answered.
All three were said to have attended McLaurin High. Because they are underage, the names of the students are not being released.
Meanwhile, many commenters on social media have praised the sheriff’s department for their actions.
Said one person, “Thanks again for making sure our children are safe."
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.