JPD: Man shot by officers after stealing cruiser

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a suspect after an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The suspect has been identified as John Peterson.
JPD says officers were responding to a burglary at a local business. When they arrived, Peterson was apprehended at the scene.
According to police, Peterson managed to move his handcuffs from behind to in front of him. He then stole a police vehicle and crashed it into another before fleeing the scene.
He later crashed the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.
Police say Peterson was shot during the incident, but his injuries were non-life-threatening.
He is charged with two counts of business burglary, two counts of auto theft, felony fleeing, and leaving the scene of an accident.
JPD says Peterson was also a wanted person with two active felony warrants for murder and aggravated assault, related to a fatal shooting on Woodside Drive in October.
