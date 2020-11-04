First Alert Forecast: Another mostly sunny, seasonable day ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re waking up to another cold start, only a few degrees warmer than where we were this time yesterday! But, much like our Election Day, temperatures will warm up quickly into the afternoon under sunny skies... This will definitely be another dress-in-layers day as highs will reach the mid 70s today.
As high pressure shifts east, we’ll continue with our warming trend into the rest of the 7-day forecast, even despite a disturbance moving overhead as we wrap up the work week. No rain is anticipated as that passes through, but certainly a few more clouds than what we started the week with.
We’ll be warm and partly cloudy through the weekend, with stray shower chances in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday! These warm and mainly dry conditions will start next week off with us as well, but beyond that, we’re going to have to keep a close eye on Eta’s forecast re-development and another incoming cold front. Stay tuned for frequent updates as we monitor potential, local impacts going forward!
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.