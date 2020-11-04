Controversial Initiative 65 moving forward after overwhelming support at ballot box

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With almost a 75 percent favorable vote, Mississippians paved the way for medical marijuana at the polls Tuesday.
The controversial measure received overwhelmingly strong support across the state. So, how soon could medical marijuana be sold in our state? Next summer.
The state health department which is tasked with setting up the program must have rules and regulations in place by next July. Medical marijuana ID cards and licenses for dispensary’s must be in place by August.
Supporters of the measure say it’s the critically ill who will benefit. Jamie Grantham spokesperson for Medical Marijuana 2020 said, “This provides a natural option for them under the care of the doctor, that is safe for them to use and it’s effective. It’s going to enhance quality of life for so many people. We’re so excited for the patients in Mississippi to have that.”
Opposition to Initiative 65 is not over though. Madison city officials filed an emergency petition before the Mississippi Supreme Court seeking a declaration that Initiative 65 was put on the ballot unconstitutionally.
State Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs stated publicly his office would be overwhelmed building a medical marijuana and a Covid vaccination program. Yet, state health officials on a sharp timeline to get everything in place by late summer.
Jim Perry, a member of the state health board said, “I’m curious to see what happens, but I speak as one board member. We have not met as a board about this issue. My personal opinion is that if 65 is certified, then we need to do the best we can to implement this program in a way that helps patients but also protects them from risks and also protects kids and communities.”
