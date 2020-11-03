Tuesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We started at a chilly 37 degrees this morning and reached 73 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A warming trend kicks in tomorrow with lows starting in the 40s and reaching the 70s again in the afternoon with plenty of sun. Same weather will continue through Friday. A slight chance for showers will develop this weekend, but only a 20 percent chance. Highs will be in the 70s with otherwise partly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the 50s. Hurricane Eta is ravaging central America and will weaken over the next couple of days as it moves across the inland nations there. It is expected to emerge into the western Caribbean Thursday or Friday and will possibly move toward Florida. There are also slight indications that Eta will move back into the Gulf next week as well. With colder water in the northern Gulf of Mexico and a cool front moving in from the northwest, we should be okay, but this is a weird hurricane season to begin with and this system and situation requires us to continue to monitor. Again, a lot won’t be known until it emerges out of central America. Average high is 72 and the average low is 48. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 5:07pm.