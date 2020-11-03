Today is Election Day: Here’s what you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Election Day has finally arrived and polls open at 7 a.m. in Mississippi.
The Presidential race is just one of the contests voters will find on the ballot.
Mississippians will also make big decisions on the following:
- the Mississippi U.S. Senate race between Incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic nominee Mike Espy
- three state referendums about Mississippi’s state flag, electoral college, and medical marijuana
- local races such as the judicial elections and House of Representatives
Due to the pandemic, voting will look different this year. Voters can expect changes such as social distancing and poll workers wearing masks. Voters are not required to wear a mask, but it is encouraged.
Curbside voting will also be offered to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Officials say high touch surfaces will be cleaned frequently.
Mississippians must have photo identification such as a driver’s license or a government-issued I.D. If you don’t bring an I.D., you may cast an affidavit ballot.
There is no campaigning within 100 feet of the voting precinct. That means no stickers, buttons, or clothing bearing political parties.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.
