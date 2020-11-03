Pedestrian killed in Terry car crash

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are still investigating a Tuesday evening car crash in Terry in which a pedestrian was killed.
The incident occurred after 6 p.m., along the I-55 frontage road, north of the Terry exit.
A woman on the roadway was hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The name of the victim was not being released until next of kin is identified, said Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
She said it’s too early to tell if foul play was involved.
“The investigation is ongoing,” she said. “It is preliminary at this point.”
Officials from the coroner’s office and Terry Police Department were on the scene. Neither would comment.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.