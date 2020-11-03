New Miss. state flag design approved by voters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters said ‘yes’ to a new design for the Mississippi State Flag according to NBC News.
Tuesday, thousands across the state cast their vote for a new state flag design after the former flag, bearing a Confederate symbol, was retired this summer.
The Mississippi Legislature voted on a bill Sunday, June 30, to change the flag.
Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill at the Governor’s Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.
That flag is now encased and on display at the Mississippi History Museum.
The Committee to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag worked together over the weeks to come up with a new design. The process included three rounds of elimination before a final selection.
Stipulations for a new design stated that it could not have Confederate imagery but it had to include the words, “In God We Trust.”
Lawmakers will have to officially put the design into law before it’s flown on buildings.
Had the flag not passed with a majority vote, a new design would have to be created and voted on in the next election.
